Η ανάρτηση της Άννας Βίσση για τη Φουρέιρα (Pic)

Israel may have won the first place with a great song no doubt ,but I’m so moved that Cyprus was so close and got so much attention and love from everybody thanx to this powerful girl Foureira and a cool song from my dear friend Alex Papaconstantinou plus co writers ! Very well done guys congrats for the hard work and faith and also …explosive performance !!!! The summer hit is Fuego :)

A post shared by Anna Vissi (@annavissiofficial) on May 12, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT