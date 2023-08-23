Bίντεο: Το ιδιωτικό τζετ όπου επέβαινε ο Πριγκόζιν αμέσως μετά τη συντριβή στη Μόσχα

Μια πτώση αεροσκάφους, μέσα σε ρωσικό έδαφος, φαίνεται ότι έβαλε τέλος στην πολυτάραχη ζωή του ιδρυτή και επικεφαλής της μισθοφορικής οργάνωσης Wagner, Γεβγκένι Πριγκόζιν.

Στο Διαδίκτυο κυκλοφορεί βίντεο που φέρεται να δείχνει την περιοχή όπου κατέπεσε το αεροσκάφος.

BREAKING — A Russian jet frequently used by Prigozhin crashed, per pro-Wagner telegram accounts. Multiple Russian media reports say all 10 people on board died. The crashed jet belonged to Prigozhin, but he usually flew on another plane – source tells Readovka The plane… pic.twitter.com/5ZX5K7S74U — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 23, 2023

Δείτε επίσης Πριγκόζιν: Νεκρός ο πραξικοπηματίας αρχηγός της Wagner μετά από πτώση αεροσκάφους

❗️Prigozhin really flew to Russia from Africa today, the entire command staff of the Wagner PMC was with him , writes journalist Andrei Zakharov. The sources told him: “It will be a miracle if he is on another plane.” — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 23, 2023

The bodies of eight dead were found at the crash site of an Embraer plane in the Tver region, Ria Novosti reports. By looking at Putin’s face, he should have died. But he was declared dead in Congo in 2019. The guy has many lives pic.twitter.com/f0oBYRcG19 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 23, 2023

Putin’s smile is reaching the heavens with the news that “traitor” Prigozhin is dead pic.twitter.com/LaSoOmo2yk — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 23, 2023

Το αεροσκάφος είναι γνωστό ότι ανήκει στη Wagner αλλά δεν είναι σαφές αν και ο Πριγκόζιν ήταν μέσα σε αυτό.

Κανάλια στο Telegram που πρόσκεινται στη Wagner επιβεβαιώνουν τον θάνατο του Πριγκόζιν (ή έστω μεταφέρουν πληροφορίες ότι έχει σκοτωθεί). Ωστόσο, επιτείνουν και τη σύγχυση με την αναφορά ότι πετούσε συνήθως με άλλο αεροσκάφος που επίσης ανήκε στον ίδιο.

A video appeared, which allegedly shows the moment of the crash of Prigozhin’s plane. pic.twitter.com/KkTmw7LoH9 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023

Αναφέρονται ακόμη σε δεύτερο αεροσκάφος της μισθοφορικής εταιρείας που έκανε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης κύκλους πάνω από τη Μόσχα και ότι «συμπεριφέρονταν περίεργα, σαν να μην γνώριζε πού να πάει».

UPDATE: There are reports that the head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the business plane that crashed today in Russia. 10 people are reportedly dead. It belonged to Prigozhin and Russian media is reporting that he was on the plane. Wagner sources claim that… pic.twitter.com/RJZWhn1mcF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 23, 2023

Τον γύρο του διαδικτύου κάνει και βίντεο με τον Πούτιν χαμογελαστό σε εκδήλωση για τα 80 χρόνια από τη μάχη του Κουρσκ.

Υπενθυμίζεται πως στα τέλη Ιουνίου, η Βάγκνερ επιχείρησε πραξικόπημα στη Ρωσία το οποίο έληξε μετά από παρέμβαση του προέδρου της Λευκορωσίας, Λουκασένγκο.

Ο Ρώσος ηγέτης κατηγόρησε τον Γεβγκένι Πριγκζιν, για προδοσία, για ένοπλη εξέγερση και για «μαχαιριά στην πλάτη της χώρας μας».