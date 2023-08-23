Bίντεο: Το ιδιωτικό τζετ όπου επέβαινε ο Πριγκόζιν αμέσως μετά τη συντριβή στη Μόσχα

Μια πτώση αεροσκάφους, μέσα σε ρωσικό έδαφος, φαίνεται ότι έβαλε τέλος στην πολυτάραχη ζωή του ιδρυτή και επικεφαλής της μισθοφορικής οργάνωσης Wagner, Γεβγκένι Πριγκόζιν.

Στο Διαδίκτυο κυκλοφορεί βίντεο που φέρεται να δείχνει την περιοχή όπου κατέπεσε το αεροσκάφος.

 

Το αεροσκάφος είναι γνωστό ότι ανήκει στη Wagner αλλά δεν είναι σαφές αν και ο Πριγκόζιν ήταν μέσα σε αυτό.

Κανάλια στο Telegram που πρόσκεινται στη Wagner επιβεβαιώνουν τον θάνατο του Πριγκόζιν (ή έστω μεταφέρουν πληροφορίες ότι έχει σκοτωθεί). Ωστόσο, επιτείνουν και τη σύγχυση με την αναφορά ότι πετούσε συνήθως με άλλο αεροσκάφος που επίσης ανήκε στον ίδιο.

Αναφέρονται ακόμη σε δεύτερο αεροσκάφος της μισθοφορικής εταιρείας που έκανε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης κύκλους πάνω από τη Μόσχα και ότι «συμπεριφέρονταν περίεργα, σαν να μην γνώριζε πού να πάει».

Τον γύρο του διαδικτύου κάνει και βίντεο με τον Πούτιν χαμογελαστό σε εκδήλωση για τα 80 χρόνια από τη μάχη του Κουρσκ.

Υπενθυμίζεται πως στα τέλη Ιουνίου, η Βάγκνερ επιχείρησε πραξικόπημα στη Ρωσία το οποίο έληξε μετά από παρέμβαση του προέδρου της Λευκορωσίας, Λουκασένγκο.

Ο Ρώσος ηγέτης κατηγόρησε τον Γεβγκένι Πριγκζιν, για προδοσία, για ένοπλη εξέγερση και για «μαχαιριά στην πλάτη της χώρας μας».

