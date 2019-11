View this post on Instagram

As many of you know, the weather in Vegas this season has been kinda terrible for climbing. Red Rocks has become a world renowned climbing destination for the winter months with people from all over the planet coming to climb the beautiful sandstone. The rock is very fragile when it’s wet and unfortunately it’s been a very wet two months. I’m glad to say I’ve had a countless amount of people messaging me about the current conditions of the rock. If you’re coming out here to climb I would recommend checking the weather report (for red rocks not Vegas) a week prior to your visit. South facing cliffs (most of Calico hills) should be good to go about two or three days after it rains. If there’s heavy rain for multiple days, I would recommend waiting four or five days. Again, check the weather report. The shady cliffs take much longer to dry (most of the long routes in the canyons or places like the Black Corridor). I would recommend waiting a week of full sunshine before climbing routes that are in the shade all day. This kind of etiquette will persevere the rock and help ensure your safety. I hope everyone has a great weekend climbing IN THE SUN and avoiding the shade! Pic 1: Tiger Stripr Wall (sunny 👍) pic 2: Cannibal Crag ( mostly sunny, ideally wait till Sunday 3/10 👍) pic 3: Rainbow Wall (Shady 👎) pic 4: Dark Shadows Wall (Shady 👎) There’s a useful link in my bio! 📷 @samuelcrossley @wild_goat_ @gajdaphotography @dankrauss