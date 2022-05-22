Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι τίμησαν τον άλλοτε ηγέτη της κομμουνιστικής Γιουγκοσλαβίας, Τίτο

epa09963152 People puts the flowers in front of a bronze statue of Marshal Tito during the gathering of people from ex-Yugoslavia region in front of Tito's house in Kumrovec village, some 75 kilometers North-West from capital Zagreb, Croatia, 21 May 2022. Several thousands of citizens from countries of the former Yugoslavia celebrated on 21 May the 130th birth anniversary of the Yugoslav communist dictator Josip Broz 'Tito' at his birthplace in Kumrovec village. Nostalgia for the time from the end of World War II until his death in 1980 within the former federation is not massive, however the bygone fascination is one of the few reasons that can still unite the peoples of the former Yugoslavia in a common celebration. EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Μερικές χιλιάδες θαυμαστές του χαρισματικού άλλοτε ηγέτη της κομμουνιστικής Γιουγκοσλαβίας, του Γιόσιπ Μπροζ Τίτο, τίμησαν χθες Σάββατο την 130ή επέτειο από τη γέννησή του στην ιδιαίτερη πατρίδα του, χωριό της Κροατίας όπου στεγάζεται μουσείο γι’ αυτόν.
Ταξίδεψαν από τις τέσσερις γωνιές της πρώην Γιουγκοσλαβικής Ομοσπονδίας στο Κούμροβετς, στη βόρεια Κροατία, για να τιμήσουν τη μνήμη του ηγέτη του πολέμου εναντίον των ναζιστικών δυνάμεων κατοχής κατά τη διάρκεια του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου.
«Σκοπός της συγκέντρωσης είναι να θυμηθούμε, όχι μόνο το παρελθόν, αλλά μια εποχή που ζούσαμε πιο πλούσιοι και πιο ασφαλείς», εξήγησε ο Γιόβαν Βέινοβιτς, επικεφαλής οργάνωσης νοσταλγών του Τίτο.
Αρκετοί από τους συμμετέχοντες κράταγαν σημαίες της πρώην Γιουγκοσλαβίας, ή φόραγαν μπλουζάκια με τη μορφή του άλλοτε γενικού γραμματέα του κομμουνιστικού κόμματος της Γιουγκοσλαβίας και ηγέτη των γιουγκοσλάβων παρτιζάνων.
Αφού οι δυνάμεις του έδιωξαν τις ναζιστικές δυνάμεις κατοχής κατά τη διάρκεια του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, ο Τίτο κυβέρνησε τη Γιουγκοσλαβία για 35 χρόνια, ως τον θάνατό του την 4η Μαΐου 1980 στη Λιουμπλιάνα (Σλοβενία).
Το όνομά του ανακαλεί για τους νοσταλγούς του τη χρυσή εποχή που η Γιουγκοσλαβία ήταν μια από τις πιο ευημερούσες κομμουνιστικές χώρες.
