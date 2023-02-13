Διεξαγωγή εράνου για τους σεισμόπληκτους από τη νεολαία της Κύπρου

Διάφορες δικοινοτικές και μη οργανώσεις νεολαίας, διεξαγάγουν εράνου για τους σεισμόπληκτους στην Τουρκία και την Συρία.

Η ανακοίνωση:

Ενώνουμε τις δυνάμεις μας για να στηρίξουμε τους ανθρώπους στην Τουρκία και τη Συρία που έχουν πληγεί βαθιά από τους καταστροφικούς σεισμούς.

Έχουμε επιλέξει δύο οργανώσεις για να ενισχύσουμε οικονομικά, με βάση την αξιοπιστία και την εμπειρία τους που εργάζονται σε συγκεκριμένες τοποθεσίες για διάσωση, ανακούφιση, καθώς και υλική και ιατρική βοήθεια.

Η οικονομική βοήθεια θα αποσταλεί στην Ahbap (Τουρκία) & στα Λευκά Κράνη (Συρία)

Δώστε την οικονομική ενίσχυση σας εδώ:

https://gogetfunding.com/cypriot-youth-earthquake-fundraiser/

This week, two disastrous earthquakes struck the south east of Turkey and the north of Syria. The devastation is immense and heartbreaking. Tens of thousands are trapped, dead, missing or on the streets without shelter in the below freezing temperatures.

Communities, streets, homes, hospitals and families have all been destroyed. Their pain is our pain and our hearts are also broken.

We, as the Cypriot youth across the divide, are uniting to support this humanitarian crisis, and help the relief efforts in the region.

We have selected two organisations to donate the funds, based on their trustworthiness and experience working in the specific locations for rescue, relief and material and medical aid.

The funds will go to Ahbap (Turkey) & White Helmets (Syria).

Link to Ahbap: https://ahbap.org

Link to White Helmets: https://www.whitehelmets.org/en/

Be a blessing to those in need. Donate today.