Έκανε πράξη τις απειλές η Χαμάς – Εξαπέλυσε επίθεση με ρουκέτες στην Ασκελόν

epa10911411 Miissiles launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Israeli city of Ashkelon interrupted by the Israeli air defense system of Iron Dome over th city of Ashkelon, 10 October 2023. More than 900 people have been killed, around 150 were taken as hostages, and 1,500 others injured, according to Israel Defence Forces (IDF), after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Η παλαιστινιακή ένοπλη οργάνωση Χαμάς εξαπολύει μπαράζ ρουκετών από τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας κατά της νότιας παράκτιας ισραηλινής πόλης Ασκελόν.
Σύμφωνα με την ισραηλινή εφημερίδα Haaretz, από τις ρουκέτες επλήγη ένα ξενοδοχείο στην πόλη αυτή. Σειρήνες ηχούν εκεί και σε γειτονικές περιοχές.
Νωρίτερα, ο εκπρόσωπος των Ταξιαρχιών Εζεντίν αλ Κάσαμ, ο Αμπού Ουμπάιντα, της ένοπλης πτέρυγας της Χαμάς, προειδοποίησε τους κατοίκους του Ασκελόν, στη μεθόριο του Ισραήλ με τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ότι έχουν προθεσμία μέχρι τις 17.00 για να εγκαταλείψουν την πόλη.
Στο μεταξύ, σειρήνες ηχούσαν και στο βόρειο Ισραήλ το απόγευμα της Τρίτης, ανέφεραν με ανάρτηση στο Χ (πρώην twitter) οι ισραηλινές ένοπλες δυνάμεις (IDF).
