Πυροβολισμοί ακούστηκαν στο κέντρο της Βιένης, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Kronen Zeitung.

Οπως αναφέρει το μέσο, η αστυνομία επιβεβαίωσε ότι ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί σε ένα εστιατόριο στο κέντρο της αυστριακής πρωτεύουσας.

Από τους εν λόγω πυροβολισμούς τραυματίστηκαν δύο άτομα σύμφωνα με το δίκτυο OE24.

Το Euronews μεταδίδει ότι υπάρχει ένας νεκρός

#Vienna: Vienna police say a police operation is currently underway and there is no threat to the public. — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) December 21, 2018

#Vienna sparatoria in un ristorante del centro. Almeno 1 morto e 1 ferito. Indagini in corso. Aggressore in fuga. — christiana ruggeri (@chruggeriTg2) December 21, 2018

Update according to local authorities 1 person has died the second one is in a serious condition#Vienna #Austria — karim (@Specta_Orientem) December 21, 2018

