Πυροβολισμοί ακούστηκαν στο κέντρο της Βιένης, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Kronen Zeitung.

Οπως αναφέρει το μέσο, η αστυνομία επιβεβαίωσε ότι ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί σε ένα εστιατόριο στο κέντρο της αυστριακής πρωτεύουσας.

Από τους εν λόγω πυροβολισμούς τραυματίστηκαν δύο άτομα σύμφωνα με το δίκτυο OE24.

Το Euronews μεταδίδει ότι υπάρχει ένας νεκρός

