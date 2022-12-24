Επεισόδια στο Παρίσι μεταξύ μελών της κουρδικής κοινότητας και της αστυνομίας

epa10377635 Members of the Kurdish community clash with Police in Paris following demonstrations against a gun attack in the capital, France, 24 December 2022. Three people were killed and others seriously injured after a gunman opened fire outside a Kurdish cultural center in central Paris on 23 December. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Νέες συγκρούσεις ξέσπασαν το Σάββατο στο Παρίσι μεταξύ της αστυνομίας και μελών της κουρδικής κοινότητας που αισθάνονται θυμό, μετά από τη χθεσινή δολοφονία τριών μελών της κοινότητας τους.
Οι Κούρδοι διαδηλωτές αναποδογύρισαν αρκετά αυτοκίνητα, ενώ μικρές φωτιές ξέσπασαν γύρω από την Πλατεία Δημοκρατίας που αποτελεί το παραδοσιακό τοπόσημο της γαλλικής πρωτεύουσας για την πραγματοποίηση διαδηλώσεων, καθώς οι Κούρδοι είχαν νωρίτερα πραγματοποιήσει μία ειρηνική διαμαρτυρία.
Τα επεισόδια ξέσπασαν καθώς μερικοί διαδηλωτές εγκατέλειπαν την πλατεία πετώντας βόμβες μολότοφ κατά των αστυνομικών δυνάμεων που αντέδρασαν με τη χρήση δακρυγόνων.
