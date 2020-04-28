Establishing of own business in foreign jurisdictions is one of the most popular services in the realities of the current economic situation. Furthermore, the legislation of most countries meets the needs of medium and large-scale businesses by encouraging entrepreneurship in a foreign country.

But how not to go broke in that way and how to choose the right country? Read about this and much more in our article.

Steps of opening a business abroad

Before starting your own business away from your country, you need to ask yourself two main questions:

Do you plan to live in the country where you intend to register your business? What is the investment budget for the foreign business start-up?

With a positive answer to the first question, your choice is most likely based on personal considerations – property prices, a favorable climate, friends living in the country of your choice, and other factors. According to statistics, in most cases, such a choice appears to be the right one.

As for the second question, in this case, it is advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Why? Everything is simple. For example, in such countries as Thailand, you can start your own business having fairly modest capital (about 15 thousand dollars), while in the USA, an entrepreneur will not get a chance for development with investments of less than 100 thousand dollars.

The choice is yours! But before you decide to open a business abroad, we recommend you to consult with specialists of the company https://www.advancedconsulting.cy/

Popular types of business

The most popular business types used by our countrymen are:

construction and real estate;

tourism and travel services;

catering operations;

wholesale and retail trade.

It’s necessary to note that the first 3 points from the above list require considerable investment, sometimes even six figures. Trade is the most optimal option for small and medium-sized businesses due to its affordable budget.

Advantages of business abroad

Among the advantages of opening a business in a foreign country, the following points should be noted:

the opportunity to retain available finances due to the diversification of business risks;

acquisition of the right of unlimited stay in the country where the business is planned.

As you can see, the benefits of doing business in another state are obvious. If you still have questions, please contact our lawyers. Our consultant will provide all the information you are interested in and select the best option according to your wishes and financial capabilities.

Contact us and we will help you organize your own business abroad with maximum efficiency for you and your finances.