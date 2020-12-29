Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6,4 ρίχτερ στην Κροατία – Βίντεο που συγκλονίζουν

Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 6,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στην πρωτεύουσα της Κροατίας, το Ζάγκρεμπ.
Δείτε όλα τα βίντεο απο την ισχυρότατη σεισμική δόνηση.
Trenutak kada se počelo tresti! #petrinja #earthquake #Croatia #zagreb pic.twitter.com/mCJ0i1knsr
— Sinisa Ladjevic (@Borrsky) December 29, 2020
Dramatic scenes in #Croatia after a 6.4 #earthquake#crotia#crotiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/zMQ9qGiRoG
— Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) December 29, 2020
Strong earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia (6,3 magnitude), felt in the Slovenian parliament, Ljubljana. I just hope and pray that there are no casualties!🙏 pic.twitter.com/lVFW63uXTO
— Domen Gorensek (@Domen_G) December 29, 2020
Our colleagues from Croatian Red Cross are on the ground assisting at the epicentre of the #earthquake at #Petrinja #croatia @crvenikriz_hr pic.twitter.com/tEJ58O8eab
— IFRC Europe (@IFRC_Europe) December 29, 2020