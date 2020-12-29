Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6,4 ρίχτερ στην Κροατία – Βίντεο που συγκλονίζουν

Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 6,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στην πρωτεύουσα της Κροατίας, το Ζάγκρεμπ.

Δείτε όλα τα βίντεο απο την ισχυρότατη σεισμική δόνηση.