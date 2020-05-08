Σε ορισμένες οικογένειες, το άτομο που εργάζεται στις περιοχές που ελέγχονται από την Κυπριακή Δημοπκρατία είναι η μόνη πηγή εσόδων για την οικογένεια. Ποιος θα ευθύνεται για τις οικογένειες και τα παιδιά που τόσοι άνθρωποι θα χάσουν τη δουλειά τους εάν δεν τους επιτραπεί να μεταβούν στις εργασίες τους διερωτούνται οι τ/κ που εργάζονται στις ελεύθερες περιοχές σε δεύτερη επιστολή τους προς τον Πρόεδρο Αναστασιάδη. Οι εργαζόμενοι έχουν ήδη στείλει επιστολή προς την ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ.

Η επιστολή:

Προς Πρόεδρο της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας

Εξοχότατε κ. Πρόεδρε,

Φαίνεται ότι δεν λάβατε υπόψη την πρώτη έκκληση που σας κάναμε επειδή δεν μας παρείχατε κάποια διευθέτηση μετάβασης ή το δικαίωμα να εργαστούμε υπό έλεγχο, ώστε να μπορέσουμε να μεταβούμε στους χώρους εργασίας μας που άνοιξαν από τις 4 Μαΐου. Δεν αναφέρεστε σε μας σε κανένα στάδιο της χαλάρωσης των μέτρων. Στο τελευταίο στάδιο, αναφέρεστε στο άνοιγμα αεροδρομίων. Ακόμα και σε αυτό το στάδιο, δεν γίνεται καμία αναφορά στο άνοιγμα των οδοφραγμάτων, ακόμη και όταν τα αεροδρόμια ανοίγουν εν μέρει. Δεν είμαστε τουρίστες, είμαστε οι άνθρωποι που αναπνέουν τον ίδιο αέρα σε αυτό το νησί, ζούμε στην ίδια γη και είμαστε απομονωμένοι από το εξωτερικό. Η κατάσταση των οδοφραγμάτων δεν είναι άνοιγμα προς το εξωτερικό αλλά καθαρά εσωτερική μετακίνηση των πολιτών της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας. Διατρέχουμε ή και αποτελούμε τον ίδιο κίνδυνο με εκείνους που θα ξεκινήσουν να εργάζονται στις 4 Μαΐου. Σε αυτήν την ημερομηνία, είναι απαράδεκτο να μην μπορούμε να επιστρέψουμε στις εργασίες μας ενώ όλοι οι υπόλοιποι συναδέλφοι μας θα επιστρέψουν. ΔΕΝ ΖΗΤΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΑΝΟΙΞΕΤΕ ΤΑ ΟΔΟΦΡΑΓΜΑΤΑ, ΖΗΤΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΑΡΑΧΩΡΗΣΕΤΕ ΕΛΕΓΧΟΜΕΝΗ ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ. Είμαστε μέρος της επιχειρηματικής ζωής και της οικονομίας της Κύπρου. Οι εργοδότες μας μας καλούν και δηλώνουν ότι αν δεν μπορούμε να παρουσιαστούμε, θα χάσουμε τις δουλειές μας. Ανεξάρτητα από την απόφαση που πρέπει να ληφθεί, ακόμη και αν απαγορεύονται οι απολύσεις, θα ωθήσουν τους εργαζομένους να εγκαταλείψουν τη δουλειά τους λόγω μειώσεων μισθών.

Σε ορισμένες οικογένειες, το άτομο που εργάζεται στις περιοχές που ελέγχονται από την Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία είναι η μόνη πηγή εσόδων για την οικογένεια. Ποιος θα ευθύνεται για τις οικογένειες και τα παιδιά που τόσοι άνθρωποι θα χάσουν τη δουλειά τους εάν δεν τους επιτραπεί να μεταβούν στις εργασίες τους; Ποιος θα αναλάβει την ευθύνη για αυτό; Θέλουμε να απολαύσουμε το δικαίωμά μας ως πολίτες αυτής της χώρας. Καθώς όλοι επιστρέφουν στη δουλειά τους στις 4 Μαΐου, αυτό το δικαίωμα καταργείται επειδή κατοικούμε στο Βορρά. Αυτό είναι απαράδεκτο.

Είμαστε έτοιμοι να επιστρέψουμε στη δουλειά μας λαμβάνοντας κάθε είδους προφυλάξεις. Σας προτείνουμε μια λύση. Σας ζητούμε να κάνετε όλες τις απαραίτητες εξετάσεις μέσω της δικοινοτικής επιτροπής υγείας. Διατρέχουμε τον ίδιο κίνδυνο με οποιονδήποτε θα επιστρέψει στη δουλειά. Οι μαθητές μας, των οποίων τα σχολεία πρόκειται να ανοίξουν στο Νότο, υποφέρουν επίσης από το ίδιο πρόβλημα. Χάνουμε το ψωμί μας, τη δουλειά μας, την εκπαίδευσή των παιδιών μας και μερικοί από εμάς ίσως πεθαίνουν.

Αναφερθήκατε στο τέταρτο στάδιο χαλάρωσης των μέτρων χωρίς καν να μας σκεφτείτε, αλλά αυτή η κατάσταση δεν μπορεί να λυθεί περιμένοντας το τέταρτο στάδιο για να ανοίξετε τα οδοφράγματα. Σας ενημερώνουμε ότι διατηρούμε τα νομικά δικαιώματα όλων των ζημιών που θα προκύψουν εάν δεν ληφθούν μέτρα αυτήν τη στιγμή.

To the attention of UNFICYP Chief of Mission Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.

I am writing this letter to explain the situation of approximately one thousand and five hundred (1500) Turkish Cypriot workers who have been denied from going to work since March 15, 2020, due to the closure of the crossing points because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These workers have been employed in a vast variety of industries and holding different levels of positions in their workplaces. While we have unskilled laborers in our group, there are also academicians, media members, teachers, people working in food industry, security officers and the like. On the other hand, we are very well aware that there are too many school children who live in the north and attend to the school in the south, although we do not represent these people, we are quite sure that they will suffer the consequences of not being able to attend to the schools when the schools re-open.

As workers, we have not received any payment as compensation for this situation as of the time of writing this letter, despite the words of assurance from the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus. The recent announcement of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the re-opening of workplaces on May 4, 2020 while keeping the crossing points closed, further delaying us from working, has caused us great concern. Sadly, authorities on both sides have turned a blind eye to our situation. The decisions regarding the re-opening of closed facilities made by both sides, have been made without any consideration for those who work/live on the other side of the island. One of the workers unions of the Republic of Cyprus (PEO), have stated that workplaces cannot terminate any workers employment given that they have filled a form to apply for receiving compensation for not being able to go to work. However, this payment given by the Department of Social Insurances will not be applicable after workplaces are given permission to resume working. Allowing workplaces to resume work without giving workers who live across the borders permission to cross the borders will give employers the legal rights to dismiss any workers who cannot resume working due to the closed crossing points. This situation has left Turkish Cypriots who work in the Republic of Cyprus in despair as they fear losing their jobs. Those who have worked in their respective workplaces for many years, will also lose any seniority related advantages they have earned over those years. It is not far-fetched to assume that employers will also be at a disadvantage from this situation, since they will have to dismiss their workers that have become proficient at their respective jobs in order to continue working. This situation also has major legal and ethical implications. It is stated by constitutional law that every citizen of the Republic of Cyprus must have equal rights no matter the conditions. The counter measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are applied in a way that violates this law, since workers are legally prevented from going to work while their colleagues have the opportunity to work because they reside on the other side of the island. This is a clear contradiction of the law and a display of reckless and unconcerned behavior of the authorities on both sides of the island. The current condition caused by this behavior is a violation of the basic human right to be able to work. We believe that the workers who have no control over the situation should not be the ones to suffer the consequences. We therefore ask for your urgent assistance on this matter for conveying our concerns to the relevant authorities and take immediate action.

Thanking you in advance.

Sincerely yours,