Ο πρωθυπουργός του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, Μπόρις Τζόνσον, δήλωσε ότι η χώρα του και η ΕΕ κατέληξαν σε μια «σπουδαία νέα» συμφωνία για το Brexit.

Σε νέα συμφωνία για το Brexit κατέληξαν την Πέμπτη η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, Μπόρις Τζόνσον, χαρακτήρισε «σπουδαία» τη νέα συμφωνία για το Brexit.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

Την επίτευξη συμφωνίας επιβεβαίωσε από την πλευρά του και ο πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ζαν-Κλοντ Γιούνκερ.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9

— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019