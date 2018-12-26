Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar Had a very shady scheme And if you saw the video It would want to make you scream. All of the other burglars Used to steal without disguise They weren’t like this Rudolph She’s different from the other guys. On one foggy December eve Rudolph came to steal. Broke into a Hickory shop, Never expected to see a cop. Oh how the camera caught her As she committed burglary Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal We need your help with her I.D. ***** All kidding aside, in the early morning hours of December 18, someone actually broke into a business in the 300 block of Hickory Street and stole several items...while attempting to disguise herself as one of Santa's helpers. If you have any info about this incident or know suspect's identity, let us know so we can notify St. Nick. Please call Officer Treutler at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Thanks for your help, Fort Collins!