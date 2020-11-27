Encounters/ Orizontas



Nurtane Karagil: Cyprus is and always has been, multicultural. This is what “we must never forget.”

Antonis Georgiou speaks to artist, Nurtane Karagil, currently collaborating with the artistic director of “MITOS”, Elena Agathocleous, on a project called “95 Stops. Limassol, Famagusta. Mapping the space between us”.

The event will be presented in the context and in synergy with the Buffer Fringe Festival 2020.

We are aware of the power of art and felt the desire of creation, that is all.

Tell us about your participation in the Buffer Fringe Festival. What does this Festival represent for you and how necessary is it, especially this year due to the pandemic and the unfavorable political developments in Cyprus?

Buffer Fringe is important for me because of its location and how it manages to push the Buffer zone out of its context. It’s important to use these kinds of spaces that are controlled by military forces and not by the communities of the island. Military as an institution is all about limitations and rules that does not really make anyone’s life easier, so intervening their zones with art, even if it’s just a short amount of time in a year, is definitely success. This year the world is upside down, so is the buffer zone and Cyprus in general. The crossings, gates…they keep opening and closing every week for reasons beyond logic, the rules are changing all the time. So this year we won’t be making use of the actual Buffer Zone space but the idea, intention and the motivation is still there. It about erasing the borders, first in our heads then in physical reality.

How do you see your collaboration with Elena Agathokleous and the Mitos Center?

This is our first ever collaboration and we are getting to know each other as the project progresses. We have to do everything online and it’s been tough for me, probably for Elena as well. We try to connect with a bad internet on top of it all. I’ve never been to Mitos but I know that I am welcomed there if I want to do something. And sometimes this is enough to make a project together. It is enough to see that somebody is trusting you and your ideas even though they only met with you once in a busy environment. This alone actually shows how the Buffer fringe has its own power. We believe in the idea, we feel the power of art and we wanted to create, that’s all.

While we see several bi-communal activities in Nicosia (and Famagusta), it seems that similar contacts between artists from other cities do not exist. Can you comment?

Artists travel, so mostly they are meeting in Nicosia . Probably that’s because most of the galleries and activities are in the capital, just like any other occupation really.

What exactly will you present in the action «95 stops, Limassol – Famagusta, Mapping the space between us»?

We are trying to create a map that contains stops that you would feel at home. “Home” is not as in sitting on your couch and drinking tea. It is about that warm feeling in your heart that you don’t feel like you are out of your place. Displacement mostly used as a negative word. We started this project by deconstructing displacement as a positive thing. We took out the forced, unlawful, political aspect of it and looked at it as an everyday state of mind we all experience on different occasions. As artists it allows us to go beyond templates, explore uncharted territories and through these explorations we are able to be ‘at home’. So through these stops we aim to create many homes for us .

This map will be created collectively with the stories, memories and the feelings of islanders, so it’s more real Cyprus, the one that we actually experience. You cannot lose your way but if you want to you can get lost in it.

What do you seek to present through these 95 stops?

I see this as the beginning of a new journey . In Cyprus we have all these maps that are divided. Even Google navigates you to a place that you cannot reach. This map will be created collectively with the stories, memories and the feelings of islanders, so it’s more real Cyprus, the one that we actually experience. You cannot lose your way but if you want to you can get lost in it.

Ninety-five kilometres separate Limassol from Famagusta. How «far» is the one city from the other in reality, and how remote is the daily life of their inhabitants? How far are Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots from each other nowadays

I remember I saw a kebab house named ‘Omorfo’ (Morphou) in Paphos and hearing funeral announcements from a mosque in Famagusta starting with “….is originally from Limassol.”. If we think in this way, they are actually not so far away from one another because there are people still with the memories of Limassol and Famagusta. But as a global tragedy, unfortunately, we have much better knowledge about the elections in the US than what is going on in Limassol and that’s how the media and the politics is dominating our minds.

Famagusta is back in the spotlight but in a tragic way. Many Turkish Cypriots reacted to Erdogan’s plans (“No picnic over the pain”). Will Famagusta be able to become a multicultural city in a united federal Cyprus in the future or has this opportunity been lost?

f federal Cyprus were to happen, wouldn’t Cyprus consequently become multicultural anyway? Actually, hold on, I will correct myself: Cyprus, divided or not divided, has been multicultural since forever. Every single time, at every opportunity, they are trying to erase this from our memories. And this should be the thing that we ‘never forget’. Cyprus is and always has been multicultural.

You have collaborated before with Greek Cypriot artists and you had joint exhibitions. Do Turkish Cypriot artists have many opportunities to express their creativity but also for contacts with the Greek Cypriots or the international art scene?

I try to choose projects that don’t look at me only as a ‘Turkish Cypiot’. We work together because probably we have another collective consciousness. And this collective ground is based on activism mostly. That’s why you can see me in projects that care about human rights, environmental issues and so on. We are lucky that there are still good international projects that care about the world and we can find places in these frames. But if you’re asking for a general representation of all Turkish/Greek Cypriots, we all know that the stage is more often than not given to the conflict. In these cases, the viewer needs to be careful about what they are exposed to as there are many international projects that like to promote one-sided perspectives which have political interests weighing more than an understanding of art.

Your work often criticizes or focuses on the dominant narratives in both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot society, such as your work “The Dawn and the Sunset Issue” (2017) that was presented at the opening of the Paphos Cultural Capital 2017, at the Planets exhibition curated by Elena Parpas. What is art for you and what is the role of artists in the world we live in?

I don’t think artists need to have a special role in their lives. I wish every human being could be able to find their inner voice and express themselves in different forms … Unfortunately the world that we are forced to live in reflects hate more than love and marks the artists as ‘outside of this world’. But actually art is not something separate from our lives, it is a reflection of our being. I don’t focus on dominant narratives by chance, they are a huge part of our lives but I know that we are bigger than that and our memory and imagination can break this.

