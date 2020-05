"America's spirit will always win. In the end, that's what happens." pic.twitter.com/umCOwRXWlB

On May 8, 1945, America and Great Britain had victory over the Nazis!

Absolutely false: It was the Soviet Union that defeated Nazi Germany, not the US and UK.

Throughout most of WWII, the US and UK faced just 10 German divisions combined. The Soviets alone fought more than 200 German divisions.

The White House is trying to rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/P1ShYFaMyK

— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 8, 2020