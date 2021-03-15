Όσκαρ 2021: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες- Ποιοι διεκδικούν τα χρυσά αγαλματίδια φέτος

Ξεκίνησε η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την απονομή των φετινών αγαλματιδίων. Τα μέλη της Ακαδημίας των Οσκαρ ψήφισαν από τις 5 έως τις 9 Μαρτίου και η τελετή απονομής είναι προγραμματισμένη για τις 25 Απριλίου 2021.

Ποιοι διεκδικούν φέτος τα βραβεία:

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“Les Sept de Chicago”

“Mank”

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’

Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’

Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Coleman – The Father

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

“Drunk” (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

“Shao Nian De Ni” (Hong Kong)

“L’Affaire collective” (Roumanie)

“L’homme qui a vendu sa peau” (Tunisie)

“La voix d’Aida” (Bosnie)

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑΣ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“TheTrial of the Chicago 7”

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

– Borat Subsequent Movie film

– The Father

– Nomadland

– One Night in Miami

– The White Tige

ΗΧΟΣ

– Sound of Metal

– Soul

– Mank

– Greyhound

– News of the World

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– Emma

– Mulan

– Pinochico

ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

– Mank

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Pinocchio

– Emma

– Hillbilly Elegy

Μπορείτε να παρακολουθήσετε τις ανακοινώσεις εδώ: