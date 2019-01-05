Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε κέντρο μπόουλινγκ στη πόλη Τόρανς της Καλιφόρνια.

Σύμφωνα με tweet της τοπικής αστυνομίας, «υπήρξαν αναφορές πυροβολισμών και αρκετοί άνθρωποι που έχουν χτυπηθεί» στο «Gable House Bowl». Οι αρχές καλούν τους πολίτες να αποφύγουν την περιοχή.

