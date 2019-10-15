The new movetocyprus.org website is an extensive, trustworthy, and up-to-date online knowledge bank that will help anyone thinking about moving to and living in Cyprus

Nicosia, Cyprus: After months of careful research, planning, and preparations, movetocyprus.org is finally available online! This new, comprehensive resource on traveling, moving to and living in Cyprus is a central online knowledge bank created for anyone who may be thinking about a short-term visit or long-term stay on the island. Travelers, digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and expats will find here trustworthy insights and advice on virtually every aspect of the relocation process to Cyprus along with a plethora of other useful information about the sunny Mediterranean island.

The website offers prospective expats well-researched, up-to-date information they can trust about the critical relocation subjects such as the ins and outs of the immigration procedures, taxation laws, and entrepreneurial opportunities. All those interested in moving to Cyprus will also benefit from the sections on the basic facts about the local culture, customs and cuisine. In addition, the website gives travelers a unique opportunity to connect with the expat community already existing on the island and receive professional advice on critical subjects during a free, personal consultation with local experts.

Immigration is Driving Cyprus Economy – But the Potential is Even Greater

There is no denying that tourism and immigration lie at the heart of Cyprus’s financial stability and growth. With its natural beauty, rich heritage, and welcoming culture, Cyprus is a true magnet for expats and the Cypriot government has skillfully capitalized on the country’s many assets. Thanks to the country’s policies on immigration, taxes, and trade that make it both easy and enticing to settle in Cyprus, the island has seen a large inflow of digital nomads as well as location-independent professionals in recent years. Importantly, this trend has an upward effect on the island’s population growth and this, in turn, positively translates into the country’s economic performance.

However, the authors and experts behind movetocyprus.org believe that the economic potential the immigration has for Cyprus is even greater. The ongoing rise in immigration rates show that there are still many more individuals – both from the EU and outside of it – who can make Cyprus their new home, adding to the country’s socio-economic development. What these potential newcomers need, though, is a confidence boost movetocypurs.org is designed to provide.

“Millennials dream about traveling the world and many entertain the idea of living outside of their home country. I’ve met so many people who have such goals and it seems that this idea of traveling has become a lifestyle that’s captivated the whole generation” – says Ulrik Lykke, one of the active volunteers behind the movetocyprus.org website. In his opinion, however, many individuals give up on the idea because of the legal and practical issues involved in a relocation. According to Lykke – who has lived outside of his home country himself – many individuals still think that the process of relocating to another country is too difficult, stressful, and full of unexpected problems. “People always say ‘I wish I could travel more’ or ‘I wish I could live in another country’. Well, the fact of the matter is that you can and it’s easier than you think,” adds Lykke.

Comprehensive Relocation Guide and Regularly Updated Blog

The movetocyprus.org website was created to address these issues and to give potential expats a helping hand needed to successfully relocate to Cyprus.

To address all the questions about relocating to Cyprus expats may have, the website features a set of in-depth articles called the Relocation Guide. This resource is designed to provide the most important information about the country and the benefits of moving there as well as practical advice on immigration laws and procedures. The Relocation Guide has been created as a collaborative effort with the help of knowledgeable members of the Cyprus expat community. It has also been checked for accuracy by local legal and accounting professionals. All these factors make this unique resource an incredibly thorough and trustworthy source of information.

Additionally, the website also contains a regularly-updated blog section. Here, travelers will find engaging articles on a wide range of subjects related to living in Cyprus. The blog will help all those who just moved to the island to make the most of their stay and to feel at home in their new circumstances. The articles on the blog provide tips that will allow all newcomers to improve their social life as well as ideas on exploring the country and discovering its full potential.

In case a reader still has some questions or concerns after reading the content found on MoveToCyprus.org, they can request a free personal consultation with one of the local experts. The consultation will make it easier for a potential newcomer to get a personal opinion on the specific situation. The people on the other end of the consultations are all expats who have lived in Cyprus for a long time. They will be happy to connect you with local lawyers or accountants, assist in obtaining your residency sorted and help with any other issues you may experience.

About the TEAM Behind the Website

The movetocyprus.org was created as a collaborative effort of the members of The European Association of Movers (TEAM). TEAM is a non-profit organization bringing together individuals from different geographic locations and various walks of life into a multicultural community of expats, digital nomads, and location-independent professionals. The Association’s goal is to create a platform for people living outside their home countries to share their relocation knowledge and experiences, making it easier for new expats to travel and find a new home abroad. TEAM currently operates in Denmark and Cyprus but is slowly building communities across other countries in Europe.