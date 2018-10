A racist Ryanair passenger refuses to sit next to an elderly black woman A video uploaded yesterday to Facebook by David Lawrence, captures an older white man yelling racist insults such as "YOU UGLY BLACK BASTARD," at an elderly black woman sitting in the same row on a Ryanair flight. He continues to even threaten to push the woman off her seat if she doesn't move. The woman was relocated to another seat and the man was allowed to continue on his journey. Lawrence took to social media to highlight Ryanair "turning a blind eye" to the racial abuse and allowing the man to stay on the plane. How would you have dealt with this situation?