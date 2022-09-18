Σεισμική δόνηση «ταρακούνησε» την Πάφο

Σεισμική δόνηση σημειώθηκε το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής (18/09), βοριειοδυτικά της Κύπρου.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό Σεισμολογικό κέντρο, η σεισμική δόνηση είχε μέγεθος 4.3 της Κλίμακας Ρίχτερ και έγινε αισθητή κυρίως σε περιοχές της Πάφου.

Eyewitnesses reported shaking in #Cyprus 3 min ago (local time 12:51:17)⚠At present, we have no seismic data confirming this crowdsourced detection.❗ pic.twitter.com/WF55nu0Jc3 — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 18, 2022

#Earthquake 29 km NW of #Emba (#Cyprus) 14 min ago (local time 12:50:51). Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyeswitnesses. Share your experience via:

https://t.co/nhMOCBGcp6 pic.twitter.com/ej245sQy9E — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 18, 2022