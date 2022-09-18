Σεισμική δόνηση «ταρακούνησε» την Πάφο

Σεισμική δόνηση σημειώθηκε το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής (18/09), βοριειοδυτικά της Κύπρου.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό Σεισμολογικό κέντρο, η σεισμική δόνηση είχε μέγεθος 4.3 της Κλίμακας Ρίχτερ και έγινε αισθητή κυρίως σε περιοχές της Πάφου.

