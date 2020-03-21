Τρίτο κρούσμα του κορωνοϊού στη Γιουβέντους, καθώς έγινε γνωστό ότι ο Πάουλο Ντιμπάλα έχει προσβληθεί από τον COVID-19.

Αναλυτικά η ανάρτηση της Γιουβέντους:

« Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic».

Ενώ ο ίδιος σημείωσε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό:

« Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.»