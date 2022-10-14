Τουρκία: 17 τραυματίες απεγκλωβίστηκαν από το λατομείο – Δεκάδες παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένοι

Δεκαεπτά εργάτες απεγκλωβίστηκαν τραυματισμένοι από το λατομείο στο οποίο σημειώθηκε έκρηξη στην Αμάσρα του Μπάρτιν της νοτιοανατολικής Τουρκίας. Δεκάδες εργάτες εξακολουθούν να βρίσκονται εγκλωβισμένοι.
Σύμφωνα με την υπηρεσία καταστροφών και επειγόντων καταστάσεων AFAD η έκρηξη οφείλεται σε έκρηξη μετασχηματιστή.
Για την έκρηξη ξεκίνησε έρευνα, ανατέθηκαν καθήκοντα σε τρεις εισαγγελείς.
BREAKING: #BNNTurkey Reports.
Nearly 50 people were trapped after an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday. The cause of the blast in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known.
Scores of miners trapped underground in #Turkish quarry blast
The explosion occurred 300m below ground at the #Amasra coal mine, the local governor's office said.
At least 87 people are said to be trapped after the blast #Türkiye #Breaking
• Patlamanın nedeni henüz belirlenemedi
• Olay yerine çok sayıda sağlık ve itfaiye ekibi sevk edildi
• Bakanlar Soylu ve Dönmez Amasra'ya gidiyor
Bartın'da maden ocağında patlama meydana geldi
