Τουρκία: 17 τραυματίες απεγκλωβίστηκαν από το λατομείο – Δεκάδες παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένοι

Δεκαεπτά εργάτες απεγκλωβίστηκαν τραυματισμένοι από το λατομείο στο οποίο σημειώθηκε έκρηξη στην Αμάσρα του Μπάρτιν της νοτιοανατολικής Τουρκίας. Δεκάδες εργάτες εξακολουθούν να βρίσκονται εγκλωβισμένοι.

Σύμφωνα με την υπηρεσία καταστροφών και επειγόντων καταστάσεων AFAD η έκρηξη οφείλεται σε έκρηξη μετασχηματιστή.

Για την έκρηξη ξεκίνησε έρευνα, ανατέθηκαν καθήκοντα σε τρεις εισαγγελείς.

